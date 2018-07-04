Cardinals' Luke Voit: Scorching at Triple-A Memphis
Voit is hitting .476 (20-for-42) with four home runs and 13 RBI over his last 10 games with Triple-A Memphis.
That torrid stretch includes a jaw-dropping 12-for-15 tally over the last four games, one in which the burly infielder has racked up nine of those RBI. The surge has brought Voit's minor-league slash line to .299/.384/.480 for the season, a level of success he hasn't sniffed in his 2018 big-league opportunities thus far. While Voit generated a respectable .455 slugging percentage with the Cardinals during his 13 plate appearances this season, he's hit just .182 during that brief tenure. With Jose Martinez reportedly set to spend more time in right field due to defensive issues at first base, there may potentially be an opportunity for another callup for Voit at some point this summer, particularly if he continues to display his current level of offense.
