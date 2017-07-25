Voit went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's victory over the Rockies.

Monday's single was the young first baseman's first hit since July 19 even though he's collected four starts since then due to the injury to Matt Carpenter (quad). Voit still sports an .841 OPS on the year, but this rough patch isn't leading anyone to believe he deserves a regular role even when Carpenter is back in the fold.

