Cardinals' Luke Voit: Scuffling in brief expanded role
Voit went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's victory over the Rockies.
Monday's single was the young first baseman's first hit since July 19 even though he's collected four starts since then due to the injury to Matt Carpenter (quad). Voit still sports an .841 OPS on the year, but this rough patch isn't leading anyone to believe he deserves a regular role even when Carpenter is back in the fold.
More News
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...