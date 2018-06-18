Voit was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Voit went 0-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts during his three-day stay with the Cardinals, which coincided with Jose Martinez's stint on the paternity list. The 27-year-old will report back to Memphis, where he is hitting just .237/.348/.339 through 34 games with the Redbirds this season.

