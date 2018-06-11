Voit was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Voit will head back to the minors to clear a roster spot for Daniel Poncedeleon, who was promoted to the big club in a corresponding roster move. The 27-year-old appeared in five games -- all as a pinch hitter -- during his most recent big-league stint, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run homer. He owns a .237/.348/.339 line across 34 games with Memphis this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories