Voit was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

Voit was recalled just two days ago, but failed to make an appearance in either game for which he was present. He'll head back to the minors to make room on the active roster for Sam Tuivailala to return from the disabled list. The hefty first baseman is struggling a bit in Memphis this season, producing just a .605 OPS with no homers in 48 plate appearances for the Redbirds.