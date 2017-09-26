Voit blasted a solo home run in a pinch-hit at-bat during Monday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs.

The rookie hasn't drawn a start since Aug. 30, and his seventh-inning solo blast was his first round tripper since July 9. The 25-year-old has acquitted himself decently in his first regular-season exposure to big-league arms, slashing .250/.308/.444 with four homers and 18 RBI over 117 plate appearances, although his 25.6 percent strikeout rate leaves plenty of room for improvement. Voit will look to make an impression in spring training next year and build on the experience he gained this season.