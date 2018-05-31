Voit was recalled from Tirple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Voit will take the roster spot of prospect Tyler O'Neill, who was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move following Dexter Fowler's return to the starting lineup. The first baseman didn't appear in a game during a brief stint with the big club earlier in the year, but he hit a fine .246/.306/.430 across 62 games in his first taste of the majors last season.

