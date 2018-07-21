Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows 12 baserunners in loss
Weaver fell to 5-9 on the season after giving up three runs in four innings Saturday against the Cubs. He allowed seven hits and five walks while striking out just two.
Weaver was constantly in trouble throughout the game, though he'd given up just one run through four innings. He was pulled without getting an out in the fifth after allowing three straight singles. The 24-year-old has largely failed to live up to his preseason promise, posting a 4.79 ERA through 20 starts. He'll look to get back on track against the Cubs on Friday.
