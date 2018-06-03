Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows one run Saturday

Weaver (3-5) did not factor in the decision in Saturday's win over the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and no walks, while recording four strikeouts.

Weaver gave up a solo home run to Colin Moran in the fifth inning, but otherwise limited the Pirates to three singles. The 24-year-old rebounded after giving up four runs over four innings during his previous start, and now has a 4.41 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 63.1 innings this season. Weaver is next expected to start at Cincinnati next Friday.