Weaver (2-1) allowed six earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out three across four innings to take the loss against the Cubs on Thursday.

Weaver suffered through his worst start of the season but looked in control of his pitches, throwing 57 of his 85 pitches for strikes and generating 11 swinging strikes. The Cubs took advantage of the contact they did make, however, as they recorded a .500 BABIP against him with two hits going for extra bases. Despite this tough outing, Weaver has had a strong start to the season and he'll look to return to good form in his next start, likely to come on Wednesday against the Mets.