Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Can't find plate in Friday's no-decision

Weaver didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Reds, allowing four runs on seven hits and five walks over five innings while striking out three.

The right-hander threw only 55 of 100 pitches for strikes, but despite his shaky control Weaver was still in line for his fourth win of the year before Bud Norris blew the save in the ninth inning. Weaver had issued only five free passes total in his prior five starts, so expect him to rebound when he next takes the mound Wednesday at home against the Padres.