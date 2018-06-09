Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Can't find plate in Friday's no-decision
Weaver didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Reds, allowing four runs on seven hits and five walks over five innings while striking out three.
The right-hander threw only 55 of 100 pitches for strikes, but despite his shaky control Weaver was still in line for his fourth win of the year before Bud Norris blew the save in the ninth inning. Weaver had issued only five free passes total in his prior five starts, so expect him to rebound when he next takes the mound Wednesday at home against the Padres.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows one run Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Chased early Monday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Has another strong outing•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Throws five solid innings against Padres•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Knocked around in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...