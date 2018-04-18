Weaver won't start Wednesday against the Cubs after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago.

Both the Cardinals and Cubs had mutual off days Thursday, so the two clubs will make up the postponed contest that day in a matinee. The Cardinals haven't officially revealed how Wednesday's postponement will affect their rotation plans, but it's expected that Weaver and the rest of the team's starters will simply be pushed back a day. Look for Weaver to oppose Jon Lester on Thursday.