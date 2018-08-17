Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Chased early in loss

Weaver (6-11) tossed 3.2 innings Thursday, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk in the 5-4 loss to Washington. He took the loss and struck out just one batter.

Weaver needed 71 pitches Thursday and still didn't make it out of the fourth inning. His one strikeout was the lowest on the season but he still owns a solid 112:44 K:BB in 125.1 innings. Weaver has taken a loss in his last two starts and he'll look to end the skid in Los Angeles against the Dodgers next Tuesday.