Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Chased early Monday
Weaver (3-5) was hit with the loss Monday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across four innings while striking out three.
Weaver took a step backwards Monday after allowing just four runs across 19 innings in his previous three starts. He conceded a two-out, two-RBI double to pitcher Brent Suter in the fourth inning to put the Cardinals in the hole 4-0, prompting manager Mike Matheny to pinch hit for him in the top of the fifth frame despite his pitch count sitting at 76. The 24-year-old now owns a 4.63 ERA and 53:20 K:BB across 11 starts (58.1 innings) this season. Weaver will look to bounce back in his next start, which will come at home against the Pirates.
