Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Endures first 2017 hiccup
Weaver (7-2) allowed eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out just three batters through only three innings to take the loss to the Cubs on Monday.
This was a disastrous outing from the 24-year-old righty, but it was also his lone hiccup in an otherwise awesome late-season surge. After all, Weaver entered Monday's outing with an elite 2.05 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11.1 K/9 through 52.2 innings over 11 appearances. Even with Monday's disappointing showing, gamers should expect Weaver's fantasy stock to soar leading into next season's draft season. He projects to make his final start of 2017 against the Brewers at Busch Stadium.
