Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Fans 10 through seven scoreless
Weaver (2-1) allowed just three hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings to earn the win against the Padres on Wednesday. He struck out 10 batters.
Weaver has improved with every start this season, and he now owns an impressive 2.95 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across three starts for the big club (18.1 innings). The 10 strikeouts for Weaver matched a career-high. He's filling in for the injured Adam Wainwright (elbow), who isn't expected to resume a throwing program for at least another week, according to Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com, so Weaver should see his turn in the rotation come around multiple more times while Wainwright remains on the shelf. If Weaver continues to pitch the way he has been, it shouldn't be too hard for St. Louis to find room in its rotation for him. His next start is tentatively lined up against the Brewers on Tuesday.
