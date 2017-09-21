Weaver (7-1) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven batters through five innings to take the win against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

After posting a high-end 2.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 this season with Triple-A Memphis, Weaver has been even better since hitting the majors with 2.05, 1.03 and 11.1 marks through 52.2 innings over 11 appearances. At this stage of the game, Weaver checks out as a strong option for his final two starts of the year at Busch Stadium against the Cubs and Brewers. He projects to be a coveted fantasy asset heading into the 2018 draft season.