Weaver finished spring training with an 0.55 ERA over 16.2 innings after firing three scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and a walk while also recording four strikeouts in an exhibition win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Weaver finished spring with 11.1 scoreless innings over his last three appearances, a span during which he also racked up 14 strikeouts. Projected as the No. 3 starter to open the season, Weaver appears poised to considerably build on the 7-2 record, 3.88 ERA and 1.26 WHIP he generated in 2017 if his spring work is any indication.