Weaver (3-3) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out six across seven innings, but took the loss Thursday against the Phillies.

Weaver put forth arguably his best effort of the season, surpassing six innings pitched in a start for the first time since April 8. He generated 15 swinging strikes and nine groundballs out of 15 balls in play, a strong combination for run prevention. After being roughed up in four consecutive starts, Weaver has rebounded to allow only one earned across 12 innings pitched in his last two outings.