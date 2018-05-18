Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Has another strong outing
Weaver (3-3) allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out six across seven innings, but took the loss Thursday against the Phillies.
Weaver put forth arguably his best effort of the season, surpassing six innings pitched in a start for the first time since April 8. He generated 15 swinging strikes and nine groundballs out of 15 balls in play, a strong combination for run prevention. After being roughed up in four consecutive starts, Weaver has rebounded to allow only one earned across 12 innings pitched in his last two outings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Throws five solid innings against Padres•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Knocked around in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows four runs in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Walks six Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Start moved to Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows six earned runs Thursday•
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...