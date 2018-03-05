Weaver won't enter the 2018 season with a workload restriction, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Over the course of the offseason, Weaver gained approximately 15 pounds in an effort to improve his durability for the upcoming season. To this point, being able to throw a large number of innings has been a challenge for Weaver, who's 138 combined frames between Triple-A Memphis and the majors last season was the most of his career. While it's possible that the Cardinals could impose an innings limit on Weaver if health becomes an issue for the 24-year-old, he'll enter the season looking to accumulate as many innings as he can.