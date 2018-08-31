Cardinals' Luke Weaver: In line to start Sunday
Weaver will take the hill for Sunday's series finale against the Reds, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Weaver will temporarily rejoin the rotation for a spot start in order to give Jack Flaherty an extra day of rest before starting Monday's game in Washington. Over the past two weeks, Weaver has served exclusively out of the bullpen, including a clean inning of work versus Pittsburgh during Thursday's victory. In 23 starts this year, he's logged a 4.66 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 111 strikeouts in 121.2 innings.
