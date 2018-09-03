Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Issues five walks in return to rotation
Weaver allowed two runs on three hits and five walks across four innings en route to a no-decision Sunday against the Reds. He struck out four.
Weaver struggled with his control in this one, throwing just 57 percent of his pitches for strikes as he tied his season high in free passes. Three of those walks came in a two-run first inning, though Joey Votto was the only one to come around to score. Weaver settled down over the next three frames, but he had already worked up to 83 pitches by that point and was removed prior to the fifth. This was his first start in roughly three weeks and he'll look for a better result in his next scheduled outing this weekend against the Tigers.
