Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Knocked around in no decision
Weaver (2-2) allowed four runs in four innings on six hits and a walk Saturday against the Cubs. He struck out two and did not factor into the decision.
Weaver has now allowed at least four runs in each of his last four starts. He's allowed a total of 18 runs in 18 innings over that span. It's far less than was expected for the 24-year-old, who came into the season on the back of a solid 60.1-inning performance last season in which he recorded a 3.88 ERA and a 3.17 FIP. He'll look to get back on track with an easier matchup Friday in San Diego.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows four runs in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Walks six Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Start moved to Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows six earned runs Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Set for Thursday start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Cardinals-Cubs postponed Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....