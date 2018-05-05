Weaver (2-2) allowed four runs in four innings on six hits and a walk Saturday against the Cubs. He struck out two and did not factor into the decision.

Weaver has now allowed at least four runs in each of his last four starts. He's allowed a total of 18 runs in 18 innings over that span. It's far less than was expected for the 24-year-old, who came into the season on the back of a solid 60.1-inning performance last season in which he recorded a 3.88 ERA and a 3.17 FIP. He'll look to get back on track with an easier matchup Friday in San Diego.