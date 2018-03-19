Weaver's (2-0) spring ERA is down to 0.68 following a Saturday Grapefruit League outing against the Braves in which he struck out six over four scoreless innings while allowing one hit and three walks.

He continues racking up the whiffs, as he's now set down 15 batters over 13.1 innings, recording no less than four strikeouts in any of his last three spring starts. Weaver's dominant Saturday performance saw him stretch out to 74 pitches, Ben Frederickson and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report, and the only blemish during the outing was some location trouble. Weaver could only get 43 of his offerings into the strike zone, but it was the first time in four exhibition appearances that walks have been any kind of an issue. If his current form is any indication, Weaver looks set to considerably improve on the 7-2 record and 3.88 ERA he posted in his 13-appearance stint with the Cardinals in 2017.