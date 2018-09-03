Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Moved back to bullpen

Weaver will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Thanks to an off day Thursday, the Cardinals are able to proceed with a four-man rotation until next Monday, at which point Adam Wainwright (elbow) is expected to rejoin the rotation after a lengthy stay on the disabled list. Wainwright's return pushed both Weaver and Daniel Poncedeleon to the bullpen, though both will remain options to start down the stretch should an opportunity arise. While it's a small sample size, Weaver has fared better in relief this season, posting a 2.25 ERA across three appearances (four innings) compared to his 4.66 mark through 25 starts (129.1 innings).

More News
Our Latest Stories