Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Moved back to bullpen
Weaver will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Thanks to an off day Thursday, the Cardinals are able to proceed with a four-man rotation until next Monday, at which point Adam Wainwright (elbow) is expected to rejoin the rotation after a lengthy stay on the disabled list. Wainwright's return pushed both Weaver and Daniel Poncedeleon to the bullpen, though both will remain options to start down the stretch should an opportunity arise. While it's a small sample size, Weaver has fared better in relief this season, posting a 2.25 ERA across three appearances (four innings) compared to his 4.66 mark through 25 starts (129.1 innings).
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Issues five walks in return to rotation•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: In line to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Retreats to relief role•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Remaining in rotation for now•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Chased early in loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Start pushed up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...