Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Next start confirmed

Updating a previous report, interim manager Mike Shildt confirmed Tuesday that Weaver (finger) will make his next scheduled start Friday against the Brewers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals had been optimistic that Weaver would only miss one start after suffering a laceration while opening an aluminum food container, and it appears the best-case scenario will unfold. Weaver's 6-10 record isn't pretty to look at, but he may be gathering some momentum after logging quality starts against the Cubs and Marlins in two of the last three outings.