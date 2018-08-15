Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Next start confirmed

Updating a previous report, interim manager Mike Shildt confirmed Tuesday that Weaver (finger) will make his next scheduled start Friday against the Brewers, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals had been optimistic that Weaver would only miss one start after suffering a laceration while opening an aluminum food container, and it appears the best-case scenario will unfold. Weaver's 6-10 record isn't pretty to look at, but he may be gathering some momentum after logging quality starts against the Cubs and Marlins in two of the last three outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories