Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Officially recalled prior to Thursday's start
Weaver was recalled prior to his start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Weaver is set to make his first start of the 2017 season, taking the spot of Adam Wainwright (back) in the rotation. During two appearances with the big-league club in July, Weaver combined to toss three scoreless innings, adding in a pair of strikeouts while allowing three hits. He made eight starts with St. Louis last year, posting a 5.70 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 36.1 innings with the team in 2016. He could end up making just one start since Wainwright's return may come as early as his next scheduled start, but the 23-year-old is a solid candidate to rejoin the Redbirds in September if he heads back to Triple-A Memphis following Thursday's outing.
