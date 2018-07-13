Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Optioned to Triple-A
Weaver was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Weaver is coming off a pair of good starts in which he gave up a total of three runs on five hits in 14 innings, so the demotion is a bit of a surprise. The move is likely not performance related, as it lets the young starter keep pitching over the All-Star break and gives the team an extra reliever for their upcoming series against the Reds. Expect Weaver back soon after the break, where he'll look to build on his strong recent performance and improve his mediocre 4.72 season ERA.
