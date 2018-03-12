Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Perfect in four innings Sunday
Weaver tossed four perfect innings in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Nationals in Grapefruit League play. He struck out four batters in the outing.
After excelling during a 10-start slate with the Cardinals last season, Weaver has only raised expectations since the spring began, with Sunday's scoreless outing dropping his ERA to 1.00 over nine innings. His latest start was rendered more impressive considering that Washington stocked its lineup with several mainstays, none of whom found much success against the right-hander. Weaver seems to be reaping the benefits of an offseason weight-training program that allowed him to add 15 pounds to his wiry frame, according to Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, easing some concern about the 24-year-old's ability to handle what will likely be a 150-plus-inning workload this season.
