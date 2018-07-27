Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Recalled ahead of Friday's start
Weaver was called up from Low-A Peoria prior to Friday's start against the Cubs.
Weaver will rejoin the big-league rotation after being optioned following his start against the Cubs on Saturday. He's able to return without spending the requisite 10 days in the minors after being sent down because he was officially the 26th man for the doubleheader in Chicago last weekend. Across 20 starts this year, he's posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 98 strikeouts in 107 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Temporarily reassigned to Low-A Peoria•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Allows 12 baserunners in loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Recalled from minors•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Slated for big-league return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...