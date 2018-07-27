Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Recalled ahead of Friday's start

Weaver was called up from Low-A Peoria prior to Friday's start against the Cubs.

Weaver will rejoin the big-league rotation after being optioned following his start against the Cubs on Saturday. He's able to return without spending the requisite 10 days in the minors after being sent down because he was officially the 26th man for the doubleheader in Chicago last weekend. Across 20 starts this year, he's posted a 4.79 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 98 strikeouts in 107 innings.