Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Recalled from Memphis
Weaver was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Weaver has bounced around between St. Louis and Memphis a couple times since the beginning of July, and will report back to the big-league club prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh. It remains to be seen whether Weaver will get another opportunity to start in the near future, but he could slide back into the bullpen and provide another relief arm for the Redbirds. Throughout the course of the 2017 campaign, Weaver has made two relief appearances and two starts in the majors, recording a 3.77 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 14.1 innings.
