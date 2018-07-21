Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Recalled from minors
Weaver was called up from Triple-A Memphis as the 26th man prior to his start during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As expected, Weaver will rejoin the club's rotation after being optioned to Memphis before the All-Star break. Over 19 starts with the Cardinals this year, Weaver has posted a 4.72 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 96:36 K:BB across 103 innings.
