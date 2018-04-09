Weaver allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across 6.1 innings Sunday against Arizona.

Weaver didn't factor into the decision, as the Cardinals ended up losing their one-run lead in the seventh inning. He's had two stellar appearances to open the season, allowing two runs on eight hits and four walks over 11.1 innings. Weaver's next start should come Friday against the Reds.

