Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Remaining in rotation for now

Interim manager Mike Shildt confirmed Friday that there are no immediate plans to remove Weaver from the starting rotation, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

There'd been some thought that the young right-hander could get the boot after another rough outing against the Nationals on Thursday, especially given that Tyson Ross is now in the fold as a potential replacement. However, the Cardinals are apparently willing to be patient with Weaver, whose overall performance hasn't been as bad as his unsightly 6-11 record suggests. Weaver has struggled in August, however, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 19 hits and three walks over 12.1 innings across three starts. He'll apparently get another opportunity to right the ship versus the Dodgers next Tuesday, but one more stumble could lead to Ross or another prospect such as Dakota Hudson being given an opportunity.