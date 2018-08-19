Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Retreats to relief role

Weaver will be removed from the Cardinals rotation, with Daniel Poncedeleon taking his place and starting Tuesday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

It's been a disappointing season for the 24-year-old, whose ERA sits at 4.67 through 24 starts after he received a fair bit of buzz as a potential breakout candidate prior to the start of the season. He'll lose his place after failing to throw more than four innings in three of his last five starts, posting a 1.88 WHIP over that stretch.