Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Roughed up for nine hits in sixth loss

Weaver (3-6) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a loss Wednesday against the Padres.

Weaver kept the ball in the ballpark, but he was undone by a trio of extra-base hits. Freddy Galvis drove in the first two runs with a double in the first, and Franmil Reyes doubled and later scored on a Manuel Margot triple in the sixth inning. Weaver just couldn't get his fastball over, as six of the 10 fastballs put in play by Padres hitters went for hits. His last quality start came May 22 against Kansas City, and Weaver will carry a mediocre 4.52 ERA into his next start Tuesday against the Phillies.