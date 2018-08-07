Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Saddled with tough-luck loss
Weaver (6-10) surrendered two runs on seven hits while fanning five across six innings as he took the loss Monday against the Marlins.
Weaver gave up a run in the first and fourth innings, but he failed to receive much run support as the Cardinals managed to plate just one run in the ninth. The 24-year-old has allowed two runs in each of his past three starts and he's recorded 13 punchouts and one win over that span (14.2 innings). His next start lines up for Sunday against Kansas City.
