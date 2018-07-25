Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Scheduled to start Friday
Weaver will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Friday's game against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
After starting the first game of the July 21 doubleheader versus Chicago and taking the loss while giving up three runs over four innings, Weaver was optioned to Memphis. While the demotion would normally require Weaver to spend the requisite 10 days in the minors before rejoining the Cardinals, he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club Friday since he was the 26th man for the doubleheader. With Weaver set to rejoin the rotation and Carlos Martinez (oblique) hopeful to return from the 10-day disabled list to start next Monday's series opener against the Rockies, Austin Gomber, who made his first MLB start Tuesday in Cincinnati, is expected to move to the bullpen or head back to Triple-A.
