Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Scratched from minor-league start
Weaver was scratched from his scheduled Tuesday start with Triple-A Memphis, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Weaver was a late scratch from his start just around the time that Adam Wainwright (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. It sure seems that the young righty will step into the rotation for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in replacement of Wainwright. Weaver made eight starts with the big-league club in 2016, posting a 5.70 ERA (4.33 FIP) over 36.1 innings. He's been quite impressive at Triple-A this season, sporting a solid 1.91 ERA over 66 innings.
