Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Scratched from Sunday's start

Weaver was scratched from Sunday's scheduled start against the Royals due to a cut on his right index finger, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The recently acquired Tyson Ross will take the mound for the Cardinals in his absence. The severity of the cut remains unclear, as his next turn in the starting rotation would come against the Brewers on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories