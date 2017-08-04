Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sent back to Memphis
Weaver was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
The 23-year-old held his own during two starts in the big-league rotation, but with Adam Wainwright (back) returning to the rotation over the weekend, Weaver can head back to the minors to develop further. Sam Tuivailala was recalled to fill his spot on the active roster.
