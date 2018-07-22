Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sent back to minors

The Cardinals optioned Weaver to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Weaver seemed to hit his stride entering the All-Star break with a 14:2 K:BB and three runs allowed in 14 innings over his final two starts of the first half, but he took a step back during his outing Saturday in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cubs. The right-hander yielded 12 baserunners and lasted just four innings while walking five or more batters for the third time this season, prompting the Cardinals to send him back to the minors. Weaver shouldn't have to wait long before getting another look in the St. Louis rotation, but he won't be eligible to return from Triple-A for at least 10 days unless the Cardinals move a player to the disabled list to facilitate his promotion.