Weaver will start Thursday's makeup game against the Cubs after Wednesday's contest was postponed due to inclement weather, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Heading into the week, Weaver had been lined up for a start Friday against the Reds, but manager Mike Matheny opted to flip the right-hander's spot in the pitching schedule with Michael Wacha, who was moved from Wednesday to Friday. Weaver will remain ahead of Wacha in the rotation order, but now benefits from five days' rest between starts on the heels of Wednesday's postponement. Jon Lester is slated to take the bump for the Cubs in the series finale.