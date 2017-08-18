Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Set to join rotation
Weaver will take Adam Wainwright's place in the rotation while he is recovering from an elbow injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Weaver has made two starts with the big-league club already this year, giving up a combined six runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out 13 over 11.1 innings against the Brewers and Diamondbacks a few weeks ago. He figures to take the mound for Wednesday's game against the Padres, and could make a couple starts depending on the timetable for Wainwright's injury. On the year, Weaver has appeared in five games for the Redbirds, posting a 3.31 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Recalled from Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sent back to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out eight Brewers in win•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Tabbed for Wednesday start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Struggles in first 2017 start•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Officially recalled prior to Thursday's start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...