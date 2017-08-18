Weaver will take Adam Wainwright's place in the rotation while he is recovering from an elbow injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Weaver has made two starts with the big-league club already this year, giving up a combined six runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out 13 over 11.1 innings against the Brewers and Diamondbacks a few weeks ago. He figures to take the mound for Wednesday's game against the Padres, and could make a couple starts depending on the timetable for Wainwright's injury. On the year, Weaver has appeared in five games for the Redbirds, posting a 3.31 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.