Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Short outing Wednesday
Weaver allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's win over the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
It was the shortest outing of the season for the 24-year-old, as he labored and needed 74 pitches (47 strikes) to record just eight outs. Weaver exited in the third inning with runners on second and third, so the damage could have been worse, but rookie Daniel Poncedeleon ended the threat without allowing another run to score. It's been an up-and-down season thus far, as he's sporting a 4.75 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 22 starts. Weaver lines up to take on the Marlins next on Monday in Miami.
