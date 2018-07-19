Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Slated for big-league return

Weaver is slated to be called back up from Triple-A Memphis and start one of the games in Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander was just optioned back to the Redbirds last Friday and started against Iowa on Monday. Weaver recorded seven strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on three hits over four innings in that outing, throwing 56 pitches overall. The 24-year-old is expected to return as the 26th man allowed for the twin bill, and he could remain with the team after that point if another roster spot opens up.