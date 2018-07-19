Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Slated for big-league return
Weaver is slated to be called back up from Triple-A Memphis and start one of the games in Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The right-hander was just optioned back to the Redbirds last Friday and started against Iowa on Monday. Weaver recorded seven strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on three hits over four innings in that outing, throwing 56 pitches overall. The 24-year-old is expected to return as the 26th man allowed for the twin bill, and he could remain with the team after that point if another roster spot opens up.
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Takes tough loss against White Sox•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Throws eight excellent innings•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sticking in rotation•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Tagged for eight runs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Strikes out nine in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...