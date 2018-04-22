Weaver will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Weaver had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday, but with Adam Wainwright (elbow) landing on the disabled list, the Cardinals decided to have Weaver's next start come a day earlier than planned. Weaver has started four games this season, over which he's thrown to the tune of a 4.22 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.