Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Start moved to Wednesday
Weaver's upcoming turn in the rotation was swapped with Michael Wacha's, and Weaver will therefore start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Weaver was originally slated for some extra down time between starts this week, as he'd been scheduled to start Friday's game against the Reds. However, manager Mike Matheny has opted to keep Wacha out of Wrigley Field, where he's just 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA in eight career games. Meanwhile, despite the change, Weaver will still be pitching on a normal allotment of four days' rest.
