Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Start pushed up

Weaver (finger) will start Thursday against the Nationals, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Weaver was originally expected to rejoin the rotation Friday against the Brewers, but he'll flip places with Jack Flaherty and get the ball for Thursday's series finale against the Nationals. The young right-hander will still be well rested as he had his previous turn in the rotation skipped after cutting his finger on an aluminum food container. Weaver owns a 4.66 ERA through 23 starts this season.

