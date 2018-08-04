Cardinals' Luke Weaver: Sticking in rotation for now
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed Friday that there are no "immediate" plans to remove Weaver from the starting rotation despite his inconsistency, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The wording naturally leaves the door open for a shift in plans if Weaver continues to struggle over the next couple of starts. The right-hander has been able complete six full innings just three times over his last 12 trips to the mound, a stretch that includes a season-low 2.2-inning outing versus the Rockies on Wednesday. Weaver threw 74 pitches in that outing and sports a 3.4 BB/9 for the season, certainly a factor in his rollercoaster 2018. The presence of promising prospects Dakota Hudson and Daniel Poncedeleon on the big-league roster presumably gives the Cardinals a pair of formidable candidates to insert in Weaver's place should he continue to falter,
